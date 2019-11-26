Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORETTA JEAN BENNETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 1, 1945 - October 15, 2019



Loretta Jean Bennett was born in Seattle, Wash., on October 1, 1945. She attended school locally; in time, her family moved northward into the Alderwood Manor area, as it was then known. She married and started a family in the same area, where she lived for years. Eventually relocating to Camano Island.

Through the years although while living in the greater Seattle area, she was often on travel adventures with friends, having visited 49 states, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia. While at home, she engaged in numerous volunteer activities, as varied as quilting, school orchestras, large pipe organ maintenance, even electronic equipment repair. She also managed to maintain wonderful gardens and landscaping wherever she lived.

She was known by all for her quiet kindness, her beautiful smile, her encouraging words, and her multidimensional good taste.

Loretta was an unfortunate victim of cancer, which she battled heroically for 11 years, all the while energetic and optimistic.

Loretta is survived by her brother and her son, and her extended family. At this time, special thanks is given to the marvelous oncology staff at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

It was Loretta's wish to not hold formal services.

Those who knew her best are richer to have had her acquaintance.

Loretta passed on October 15, 2019.

