Barbara Floyd



Newton



LAKE CITY -- Barbara Floyd Newton, 66, wife of Al Newton, died Friday, September 11, 2020.



Mrs. Newton was born on January 18, 1954 in Clarendon County, daughter of the late David Ezelle Floyd and Mary Welch Floyd. She was a graduate of East Clarendon High School and attended Francis Marion University. Barbara was the secretary of Newton Construction Company, Inc. and attended Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was formerly active in the C. E. Department at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church and Great Commission Ministries. Barbara was a former board member of Falcon Children's Home and her lifelong passion was Christian Drama. She was a loving Wife, Mother and Nanny.



Surviving are her husband, Al Newton of Barrineau; daughter, Sabrina Newton (Jason) Singletary of Barrineau; grandchildren, Addison Singletary and Aidan Singletary, both of Barrineau; brothers, M.D. (Willa) Floyd and Larry (Helen) Floyd, both of Olanta and Thurmond (Sandra) Floyd of Barrineau; sisters, Dessie (Dean) Mckenzie of Barrineau and Mae Dean (Stevie) Beard of Barrineau; sisters-in-law, Kim Newton of Olanta and Kristy Pridgen of Columbia; brothers-in-law, Pat Cooley of Manning and Mark Newton of Outer Banks, NC.



Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, at the church prior to the services.



Memorials may be made to Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 3709 Saint James Road, Lake City, SC 29560 or Great Commission Ministries Building Fund, 3503 West Turbeville Hwy, Lake City, SC 29560.



