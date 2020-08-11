Rev. Adrian Francis Ledermann
Adrian F. Ledermann, age 83, died suddenly at his home near Brandon, on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Adrian was born on October 25, 1936 to parents John and Pauline Ledermann on the family farm. He attended country grade school at Wide View School, District 48 and high school in Brandon. After graduation, he received mechanical training at Hanson Trade School in Fargo ND, and became an auto mechanic for Syvrud Ford dealership in Alexandria for nearly four years.
He served for six months in the National Guard at Fort Ord, California and during that time learned of his calling to the religious life. He then attained a Bachelor Degree at St. John's University in Collegeville before continuing his studies for the priesthood at the Catholic University in Washington D.C. Adrian was ordained in the St. Cloud diocese in 1966 and had his first mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria that summer. He assisted parishes in St. Cloud before being assigned to Newman Center ministry on the campus of St. Cloud State college for nearly ten years.
Always demonstrating a strong belief in ecumenism, He was excited to be granted a sabbatical for a year of study in Boston attending several colleges studying other religions and also leading young seminarians to study in Israel. Upon completion of this study abroad, Adrian was assigned to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Adrian was united in marriage to Gale Maxwell in October 1986 and continued his ministry with the Methodist Church in Onamia including as a hospital chaplain and then as a pastor in Lindstrom and Princeton for twelve years.
After his retirement and moving to a hill overlooking Lake Chippewa on the family farm, Adrian remained very active in ministry until his death, becoming a member of not only one church, but several..... United Methodist Church, Shalom Lutheran Church, Bethesda Lutheran Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Carrying not only a belief in ecumenism, but practicing it, was Adrian, through and through. His toleration and respect for all religions in the world and even those who did not openly profess a faith was evident in the many homilies and sermons that he gave throughout his life.
Golf, fishing, skiing, hiking, biking, small engine mechanics, maple syruping, gardening, and assisting his nephew John and brothers in grain and grape farming were all things he loved. In sports, he was an outstanding athlete even placing in the running events at the National Senior Games only five years ago.
His commitment to make this a better country and world also carried him into politics and civil service, serving as township clerk and Democratic Party County Chair for many years. Many have seen his frequent "letters to the editor" voicing his opinion of political subjects.
Adrian will be sadly missed, loved but not forgotten, by so many, but we are all fortunate to have known him and become better persons because of his work here on earth! He was preceded in death by an infant brother Leo; an infant sister, Angela; a teenaged sister, Elaine; a sister, Theresa and his father, John; and mother, Pauline. He is survived by his wife, Gale; step-daughter Leah (Andre); brothers Jerome (Betty), Florian (Joann) Benedict (Annette), and Philip (Julie) plus many nieces and nephews and their children.
A Private family burial will take place with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, a charity or church of your choice. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net