Charles W. GreeneSt. Cloud - Charles Greene passed peacefully in his sleep on July 21, 2020, at the ripe old age of 95. He grew up in Redwood Falls, MN, during the Great Depression in a family of five children, which included two sets of twins (one was him and his twin sister Jane), and loving parents, Maude and Joseph Greene.Following in the footsteps of a long line of American patriots, including his great, great, great… grandfather who was a Minuteman in the American Revolution, Chuck enlisted in the Army after high school to fight in WW II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was wounded, and was taken prisoner on a reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines.While captured he spent several days locked in a German railroad car that was taking them to yet another POW camp when a "Texan with a BAR" (Browning Automatic Rifle) blew the lock off the door, liberating Chuck and many others. He weighed 85 pounds and was sent to London to recover.Post-war Chuck returned to the Allied Command Center in Heidelberg after marrying Evelyn Callewart, and they lived in Germany for several years. He had many happy memories of their time there, including gathering at his favorite Heidelberg bar, the Roten Oxen, which he visited many years after the war on a trip in which his son Greg and some family members retraced Chuck's steps from WW II. He was moved to tears, a rare occurrence for him, at the American Cemetery in Normandy.Chuck served in the Korean War and upon his return to the States he settled in St. Cloud, had two children, Greg and Debra, and spent virtually his entire career working in the Business Office at St. John's University, a place where he enjoyed many lasting friendships.Later in life, after he and Evelyn divorced, Chuck reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Merle Aaker, at a class reunion. They spent twenty blissful years together until Merle's passing in 2010.Chuck was an avid St. John's football fan, and became an institution there, having served as the ticket master at home games, greeting fans with his infectious smile, for 50 years. In 2017 the ticketing suite at St. John's was named after him.Chuck served as an officer of the American Legion in Clear Lake and, as a WW II Veteran, was fortunate to have been able to take the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., an experience that he described as one of the greatest of his life.Chuck was a passionate fisherman all of his life, taking annual trips to Canada with his fishing buddies every year until he was 89 years old, fishing with his son and grandchildren every summer until he was 94, and fishing with his daughter Debra in Hawaii when he would visit her there and in MN during her many trips home to see him.After his retirement from St. John's, Chuck volunteered for 13 years at the VA Medical Center. He spent his last years at the facility where he was lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff. While there he adopted a therapy cat he named Scallywag who became his constant companion. Chuck loved to read and sing and he learned to paint.Having lived to 95, everyone agreed Chuck had more than nine lives. He survived wars, tuberculosis, cancer, overindulgences, and too many bouts of pneumonia to count, but he never let any of it get him down. His ready laugh and easy-going demeanor were cherished by all. He was a friend to many. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him dearly.Chuck was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Maude, sisters Betty and Purnell (Lulu), brother Joe; and is survived by his twin sister Jane, son Greg (Jane), daughter Debra, grandchildren Gregory (Lillian), Landon (Tyler) and Drake, and great-grandchildren Eleanor and Louisa.Given the current pandemic, a graveside and memorial service will be held in summer 2021. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Greene Family Scholarship Fund at: St. John's University, P.O. Box 7222, Collegeville, MN 56321