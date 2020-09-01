1/1
Christine J. Kramer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine J. Kramer

Sartell - Christine Jeanette Kramer, age 64, Sartell, MN, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home in Sartell.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Christine was born January 20,1956 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Fred and Bonnie (Long) Davis. She married David Kramer on November 14, 1972 in Lake Crystal, MN. Christine had been employed as a customer service manager at Fingerhut and in the optical industry. She enjoyed biking, hiking, camping and just being outdoors. Christine loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David Kramer of Sartell, MN; daughter, Tanya (Chad) Strom of Sartell, MN; siblings, Scott (John) Davis of Forida; Troy Davis of Luverne, MN; Peter (Julie) Davis of Pequot Lakes, MN; and Nicole (Rich) Mcallaster of Cleveland, MN; and three grandchildren, Benjamin, Timothy and Adriannah Strom.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Terry and Marc Davis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved