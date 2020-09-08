1/
Constance "Connie" Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance "Connie" Young

Waite Park, formerly of Avon - The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Constance "Connie" Young, age 83 of Waite Park, formerly of Avon, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 12th at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary's in Holdingford, burial will be in the Arban Cemetery at a later date. Connie died at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park on Thursday, August 27, 2020. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Connie was born onDecember 29, 1936 in Holding township to Peter and Martha (Stiller) Jarnot. She married Raymond C "Ray" Young on September 9, 1957 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, Holdingford. Connie was a homemaker for many years and then worked for Index 53 in St. Stephen and retired from Fingerhut in St Cloud. She and Ray farmed his homestead near Holdingford and lived there through retirement. In 2005, she entered the Sterling Park Health Care facility. Connie was known for her wonderful homemade caramel rolls, coffee cake that she would bake for family events and holidays, canning foods and her love of music. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig's in Holdingford.

Connie is survived by her children, Bonnie (Jack) Wenker, Waite Park; Brenda (Gary) Korneck, St. Cloud; Becky (Kyle) Lawin, Holdingford; Barbara Young, Sartell; Beth (Andrew) Fabbrini, Somerset, WI; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Laverne Kobylinski, Holdingford; Darlene (David) Huls, St. Wendel; Patty Warlof, Minneapolis; Maxine (Bernard) Pogatshnik, St. Cloud; Doris (William) Johnson, Maple Grove; Robert (Rita) Jarnot, Holdingford; and Beverly (Debra) Jarnot, Severn, Maryland.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray in 2010, her son Bryan Young in 2009; brother and sisters, Fidelas "Fid" Jarnot; Phyllis "Philly" Biffle and Beatrice "Beatty" Lange; sister-in-law, Lorraine Jarnot; brothers-in-law, Sylvester "Sally" Kobylinski and Frank Biffle.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association (vascular dementia) www.alz.org, or the charity of your choice

The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and the staff of Sterling Park Health Care Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
631 South Main
Holdingford, MN 56340
320-746-9994
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved