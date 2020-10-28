1/
Erwin J. Schmitz
1928 - 2020
Erwin J. Schmitz

St. Cloud - Private Services will be held for Erwin J. Schmitz, 91, of St. Cloud, who passed away on October 27, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingman Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Erwin was born on November 14, 1928 in St. Martin to Leo and Emily (Burg) Schmitz. He married Mary Ann Salzer on April 28, 1955 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He owned and operated the St. Cloud Tailor Shop from 1977-1998. Erwin was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Donald (Marion) Schmitz of Melrose, Geri (Mike) Scheuer of St. Cloud, Sandy (Dan) Saunders of Texas and Linda Schmitz of Sauk Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Eileen Warzecka; and special friend, Darlene Heid.

He is preceded in passing by his wife in 2007; grandson, Eric; parents; brothers, Gilbert, Harold and Werner and sisters, Bernice, Viola and Lucille.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
