Gary Philip Goerger
St. Cloud - Gary Goerger, affectionately known as "Grabe" to family and friends, passed away at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on October 22, 2020 due to multiple chronic health conditions which he bravely endured for many years. Grabe was born July 21, 1949 in Melrose, Minnesota to Philip R. and Aurea H. Goerger. He graduated from Melrose High School and was a Viet Nam era Veteran. Grabe worked in construction most of his adult life. He was employed at St. Cloud Hospital when he retired. Grabe loved literature and was an avid reader. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports of all kinds, listening to good music, and especially spending time with family and friends
Grabe was predeceased by his parents and sisters Mary Forslund and Ruthie Steen. He is survived by his sister Patricia (Joe) Mareck of Sartell, MN, brother Philip (Suzanne) Goerger of Chapel Hill, NC, seven nephews, a niece, and ten great nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are through Cremation Society of Minnesota. No service is planned at this time. Please consider raising a glass in celebration of Grabe's life and making a donation in his memory to the charity of your choice
.