Janet C. Underdahl
Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Janet C. Underdahl who passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Therapy Suites in Sartell. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Janet is survived by her children, Dawn (Steve) Rudy of Sauk Rapids and Darla (Joe) Schmidt of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and siblings, Dennis Bell, Lloyd Bell, Joyce Enger, and Arlene Flaten.
Memorials are preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud.
