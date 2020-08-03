Janis L. KruegerSartell - Janis Leigh Krueger, age 88, of Sartell passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell.A memorial service celebrating Janis' life will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Janis Leigh Krueger was born on June 23, 1932 in Arlington, SD to Wallace and Eleanor (Case) Walker. She was employed as an LPN at St. Cloud Hospital for many years. Janis also was employed as a chemical dependency counselor at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and participated in Bible study. Janis was a long-standing AA Member and served on the welcoming committee at Country Manor. Time spent with family was very important to Janis and she loved visiting and socializing with people.Survivors include her children, Jeff (Dawn) Varner of St. Cloud, MN; Scott (Lynette) Varner of St. Cloud, MN; and Minda Varner of Richmond, WI; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Bert and Doug Walker.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Janis.