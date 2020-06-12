Joyce E. Podtburg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce E. Podtburg

Little Falls - Joyce E. Podtburg, 64 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Little Falls, MN after a courageous battle with cancer. The Celebration of Life for Joyce Podtburg will be held at The Falls Ballroom on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1-4:30 PM, with a service at 3 PM. For the consideration of others, face coverings and physical distancing are encouraged. Food will not be served. The Falls Ballroom is located at 15870 MN-27, Little Falls, MN.

Joyce was born on December 2, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Leona and the late Walter Roden. She grew up in St. Cloud, MN where she attended school and graduated from Apollo High School with the Class of 1974. Joyce was united in marriage to Michael Podtburg on October 2, 1976 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. In 1988, Joyce and Mike began operating their business, now known as Custom Printing, in Little Falls. Joyce dedicated much of her time raising and caring for their 4 children along with assisting her husband at their printing business. She was incredibly involved in her children's activities as well as her faith-based group Women's Aglow. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, writing, and sewing. Joyce also loved supporting and attending events sponsored by non-profit causes her children are involved with, and was anxiously looking forward to help plan her 50th High School Reunion. She was a member of First United Church in Little Falls, MN. Joyce was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Joyce is survived by loving husband, Michael Podtburg of Little Falls, MN; children, Cheryl (Matthew) of Duluth, MN, Darlene (Wayne) of Little Falls, MN, Bruce (Jackie) of Cushing, MN (their children Aleen and Lexi) and Sheila of Minnetonka, MN (her son Shujaa-Michael); mother, Leona Roden of Waite Park, MN; sister, Joan (Kevin) Zimmer of Sauk Centre and mother-in-law, Arliss Godejohn of Little Falls, MN.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Walter Roden; brother, Patrick Roden; father-in-law, Marv Godejohn and sister-in-law, Sherry McGrew.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred and all donations will be donated by the family in Joyce's memory.

Funeral arrangements for Joyce are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel - shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:30 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved