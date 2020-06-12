Joyce E. Podtburg
Little Falls - Joyce E. Podtburg, 64 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Little Falls, MN after a courageous battle with cancer. The Celebration of Life for Joyce Podtburg will be held at The Falls Ballroom on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1-4:30 PM, with a service at 3 PM. For the consideration of others, face coverings and physical distancing are encouraged. Food will not be served. The Falls Ballroom is located at 15870 MN-27, Little Falls, MN.
Joyce was born on December 2, 1955 in St. Cloud, MN to Leona and the late Walter Roden. She grew up in St. Cloud, MN where she attended school and graduated from Apollo High School with the Class of 1974. Joyce was united in marriage to Michael Podtburg on October 2, 1976 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. In 1988, Joyce and Mike began operating their business, now known as Custom Printing, in Little Falls. Joyce dedicated much of her time raising and caring for their 4 children along with assisting her husband at their printing business. She was incredibly involved in her children's activities as well as her faith-based group Women's Aglow. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, writing, and sewing. Joyce also loved supporting and attending events sponsored by non-profit causes her children are involved with, and was anxiously looking forward to help plan her 50th High School Reunion. She was a member of First United Church in Little Falls, MN. Joyce was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by loving husband, Michael Podtburg of Little Falls, MN; children, Cheryl (Matthew) of Duluth, MN, Darlene (Wayne) of Little Falls, MN, Bruce (Jackie) of Cushing, MN (their children Aleen and Lexi) and Sheila of Minnetonka, MN (her son Shujaa-Michael); mother, Leona Roden of Waite Park, MN; sister, Joan (Kevin) Zimmer of Sauk Centre and mother-in-law, Arliss Godejohn of Little Falls, MN.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Walter Roden; brother, Patrick Roden; father-in-law, Marv Godejohn and sister-in-law, Sherry McGrew.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred and all donations will be donated by the family in Joyce's memory.
Funeral arrangements for Joyce are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel - shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.