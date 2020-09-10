1/1
Laurence "Larry" Maly
1938 - 2020
Laurence "Larry" Maly

MALY, Laurence "Larry", born Feb 14th, 1938, died Sept 4th 2020. He was survived by his wife Joan, sons Joe and Jed, brothers and sisters Jim, Lenny, Dodie, and Jody, 4 grand children and 1 great grand child. He was proceeded in death by his brother Dennis. Larry went to St. Cloud Technical High School and joined the Navy. He worked construction, welding until retirement. He lived and raised his family in Clearwater, MN on a small hobby farm. Larry was a very talented, mechanical-minded person and could fabricate or make most anything needed around the house. He loved to garden and enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. At this time, no celebration of life is planned.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
