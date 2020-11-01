1/1
Mabel C. Wilhelm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel C. Wilhelm

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for Mabel C. Wilhelm, age 98, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Mabel was born on July 20, 1922 in Sartell, Minnesota to Delos and Irene (Beverage) Staneart. She married Alphonse Wilhelm on August 10, 1940 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Mabel lived in St. Cloud most of her married life. She worked at the St. Cloud Country Club, Gopher Lumber, and Granite Bowl. Mabel was a member of St. Anthony's parish and Catholic Women.

Mabel enjoyed embroidery, puzzles, country music, and working outdoors. She especially loved all the time spent with family.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth of West St. Paul, Judy (Ron) Fruth of St. Cloud, Roger (Dee) of Wheaton, Susan Metzger of St. Augusta, Jeanette Dutton of St. Cloud, Debbie (Daniel) Holthaus of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mabel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse in 1999; brothers and sisters, Frank, Emerson, Lucille Schaefer, David, Clarence, Wallace, Alice Skaja, MaryLou Laymound, Doris Slivnik and Anna Villcheck.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved