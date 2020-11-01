Mabel C. WilhelmSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for Mabel C. Wilhelm, age 98, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.Mabel was born on July 20, 1922 in Sartell, Minnesota to Delos and Irene (Beverage) Staneart. She married Alphonse Wilhelm on August 10, 1940 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Mabel lived in St. Cloud most of her married life. She worked at the St. Cloud Country Club, Gopher Lumber, and Granite Bowl. Mabel was a member of St. Anthony's parish and Catholic Women.Mabel enjoyed embroidery, puzzles, country music, and working outdoors. She especially loved all the time spent with family.She is survived by her children, Kenneth of West St. Paul, Judy (Ron) Fruth of St. Cloud, Roger (Dee) of Wheaton, Susan Metzger of St. Augusta, Jeanette Dutton of St. Cloud, Debbie (Daniel) Holthaus of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Mabel is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse in 1999; brothers and sisters, Frank, Emerson, Lucille Schaefer, David, Clarence, Wallace, Alice Skaja, MaryLou Laymound, Doris Slivnik and Anna Villcheck.