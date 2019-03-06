Services
Resources
William C. "Bill" Golden


1952 - 2019
William C. "Bill" Golden Obituary
William "Bill" C. Golden

St. Cloud, MN - William "Bill" C. Golden, age 66, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will take place in the spring at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born May 21, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to William R. and Margaret E. (Huebner) Golden. He was employed as a truck driver for many years, most recently with Country Hearth Bread Company, as well as a bus driver for St. Cloud School District 742. Bill was a member of the St. Cloud Police Department Reserves.

Survivors include brothers, Tom (Nancy) Golden of St. Cloud, MN; David (Mary) Golden of Sartell, MN; sisters Lynn (Terry) Tolman of Excelsior, MN; Cindy (Dave) Wells of Coon Rapids, MN; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library.

Remember Bill by giving blood in his memory.

The family would like to extend a thank you to all the care givers that took care of Bill throughout his journey.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 6, 2019
