Richard H. Rhine, 88, of Greenwich, Ohio, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Willows at Willard. He was born on April 11, 1932 in Greenwich, Ohio, the son of the late Grace (Huffman) and Stiles Rhine.
Richard worked for the B & O Railroad as a car inspector. He was a past Commander of the American Legion in Greenwich and a devote member of The Ripley Church. Bird watching was a favorite past time of Richards. He enjoyed farming and most of all loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his six children, David (Debbie) Rhine, Don (Bonnie) Rhine, John (Sheliah) Rhine, Roger (Diana) Rhine, Bill Rhine, and Penny (Paul) Clemons all of Greenwich; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and his great-great- granddaughter. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Marilla Joy Rhine, second wife, Mary "Evelyn" Hopkins Rhine; great-grandson Logan Rhine; sister, Doris Maple and his brother, Clair Rhine.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the 11:00 am Funeral Service at The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Rd S, Greenwich, Ohio 44837. Burial will follow at the Edwards Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial donations may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.