GREENLAND – Ann Watson, 85, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.
Ann was born on Aug. 9, 1934 in Newport, Maine to Herbert and Madalyn (Stuart) Conant.
At the age of 14, she met Bob Watson, the love of her life, at Portsmouth High School. She and Bob have been inseparable for 66 years and have shown all that knew them what a true love story looks like.
Ann's family was most important to her. Her first priority was taking care of them and making sure they always had what they needed. She was a loving mother and an adoring grandmother.
She was a reading teacher in the Portsmouth School System for over 20 years. She loved children and took the opportunity to teach and share with them wherever she could.
Ann was a good friend and loved by everyone. She was a member of the Greenland Community Congregational Church, the Portsmouth Yacht Club, and the Red Hatters Club.
She is survived by her husband Bob of 66 years; daughter Donna Lajoie and husband Glenn of York, Maine, daughter Jackie Watson and wife Joyann Reynolds of Amesbury, Mass.; four grandchildren, Bradley Lajoie and wife Elizabeth, Kellie Lajoie, Cody Robert Watson, and Hannah Watson; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Fiona, and Teddy Lajoie; siblings, Robert Conant and wife Jesmar of North Hampton, Marlene Hodgdon and husband Warren of Portsmouth, and Richard Conant and wife Beverly of Wakefield; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Watson.
All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Greenland Community Congregational Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 31, 2020.