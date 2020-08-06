PORTSMOUTH - Corene Ann McGovern, 57, of Portsmouth, was found deceased Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her home in Dover of apparent suicide. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 18, 1963, she was the daughter of Gerald Joseph McGovern (deceased) and Linda Conway McGovern Connell.



She is survived by her mother, Linda, and her husband, Lawrence Connell, of Rye Beach; sister, Gail McGovern Gulotta, and her husband, Geno Gulotta of Asheville, North Carolina; nephews Ri and Keelan Gulotta; step-sisters, Elizabeth Connell Nielsen and her husband, Devan Nielsen, of Novato, California, and Rachel Avery Connell of Portsmouth; nephews, Sasha and Matthew McEldowney and Powell Nielsen; and niece Ava Nielsen.



She attended Hollis High School and Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass., Pennsylvania State University and was a graduate of University of New Hampshire. She was a successful realtor at Norwoods Realty, Amherst, N.H. She relocated to Aspen, Colorado where she founded Mittel Europa company; a successful antique business for over 20 years she started with her mother who was living in Budapest, Hungary, that turned into a highly successful staging company for new home construction in the Aspen area. Her entrepreneurial spirit, realty knowledge, work ethic, love of fine art, talent for interior design and access to antiques from Central Europe drove the company. She was a popular member of the Aspen community known for her generosity of spirit, innate curiosity and faithful friendship. She returned to New Hampshire in 2015 entering real estate development on the seacoast. In recent months she planned to relocate to Asheville, North Carolina, to join her sister in business ventures, though COVID-19 stalled these efforts.



Corene was a lifelong traveler, starting with memorable adventures with her beloved sister, Gail, that included living in a kibbutz and swimming with sharks. From Bali to Budapest to Buenos Aires, Corene filled her life with new experiences and new people. Through her passion for fine art and architecture she acquired a vast knowledge with her own impeccable sense of style. Known for her generosity, she was a great friend to so many around the world, never losing touch with people. She was a loving sister, daughter, and aunt. Her terms of endearment for loved ones warmed your day. Be at peace, "Sweetpea".



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA of Stratham, N.H. or the Humane Society of Aspen, Colo.







