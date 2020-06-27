Mark D. Bromfield
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine- Mark D. Bromfield, 52, formally of Kittery, Maine, passed away unexpectedly due to complicated health issues at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born June 15, 1967.

He had a fulfilling life as he had worked for Simplex in Newington, N.H.for five years, worked construction for a few years, then finally landing a stable opportunity with the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He explored various positions as he strived to gain growth and knowledge throughout his career. He began at the sail loft fabricating, then later moved into the nuclear pipefitting capacity. He closed out his tenure by becoming a mentor providing guidance through practical applications and training materials.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, taking care of odd jobs around his house and helping when someone needed a hand. He enjoyed reading, music, and video games.

He is survived by his older brother James Bromfield and wife Elaine of Lebanon, Maine, brother David Bromfield and his companion of Claremont, N.H. and stepfather Edward Pilling of Lebanon, Maine.

The family would like to thank and recognize Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for flying a flag on June 30, 2020 in recognition of his service and commitment as a respected employee in the nuclear department.

At the family's request, there will not be a ceremony.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
