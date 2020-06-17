EPPING - Virginia Lee Allen "Ginny", 86, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home in Epping, N.H. surrounded by her family. She was born March 30, 1934 in Rayland, Ohio, daughter of the late Lee Spenser Gallagher and Virginia Louise (Hiel) Gallagher.
Ginny grew up in different areas of Ohio one of four daughters in her family. On January 28, 1955, she married Robert Allen. They resided in Portsmouth, N.H., from 1955-1971, raising their two daughters. Then in 1971, they moved to Epping, N.H. on Prescott Road where she lived the next 48 years.
Ginny was a devoted homemaker to her husband and daughters. She also worked as the longtime home economics teacher at Epping High School, was a Title 1 teacher in Chester and did some home health care aide work.
Ginny had always been a devout and dedicated Christian. She was a member of the North Church in Portsmouth where she served in the Woman's Aide and was World Day of Prayer Chairman. Currently, she had been a longtime member of the Epping Community Church where she was on the Pastoral Search Committee, the Ladies Aide Society and the flower committee. Ginny was a member of the Christian Woman's Club and was a former 4H and Girl Scouts Leader.
Her hobbies included traveling and her favorite places to visit were Germany and Hawaii. She also enjoyed cooking, quilting and sewing often making clothing for her daughters and making costumes for the Leddy Center performers. But most of all, Ginny loved to go clothes shopping.
She was predeceased by her loving husband on August 25, 2004, and her sister, Lois Rhinehart.
Ginny is survived by her daughter and her significant other, Debra Allen and Dave Kmetz; daughter and spouse, Sheila Allen-Harris and Jeff Harris; grandchildren, Andrew Harris and his wife, Kristina, Alyssa Harris, Chris Allen, Robert Cabrera, Kristen Westover and family, Carolyn Ellingson and family; great-granddaughter, Ashley Harris; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Roger Watts; sister, Grace Devlin; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A private family funeral will be held. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Epping, N.H. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only, or donations may be made in her memory to either the Rockingham VNA and Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.