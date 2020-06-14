Wendell Marcotte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH – Wendell Marcotte, 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1955; the son of Norman Marcotte and Ann Thibeault Marcotte.

Wendell was a truck driver hauling concrete for over 25 years. He was a member of the Truckers Union Local #633.

Wendell is survived by his son Robert Marcotte, and daughters Alexandrea Saccardo, and Mindy and her husband Wayne Marcouillier, his father Norman, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law; Theresa and Brian MacKenzie. Wendell is preceded in death by his mother Ann, two brothers Randy and Norman Jr.

SERVICES: A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved