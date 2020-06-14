PORTSMOUTH – Wendell Marcotte, 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1955; the son of Norman Marcotte and Ann Thibeault Marcotte.
Wendell was a truck driver hauling concrete for over 25 years. He was a member of the Truckers Union Local #633.
Wendell is survived by his son Robert Marcotte, and daughters Alexandrea Saccardo, and Mindy and her husband Wayne Marcouillier, his father Norman, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law; Theresa and Brian MacKenzie. Wendell is preceded in death by his mother Ann, two brothers Randy and Norman Jr.
SERVICES: A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
