NEWINGTON - William Ryan Hart M.D., died peacefully, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. A better man has never lived, and he has left the world a little dimmer for the loss of him, and his warm smile. It is not only his family who will mourn, but also all who had the honor to encounter him, and his wit; thousands of loyal patients who were blessed with his empathy and wisdom, and friends, new and old, who felt welcomed and loved in his presence.
Calvin Coolidge was President when Bill was born on Oct. 27, 1928. He grew up in Lawrence, Mass., the son of John J. Hart, Jr. and Susan Tierney Hart. He was one of seven boys; all but his brother Leo are now gone. He attended Central Catholic High School, then Boston College (BC) briefly, before enlisting in the United States Army. He served as a medic stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict, and returned to BC, following his service, to finish his undergraduate degree.
Before leaving for medical school, he married Audrey Marie Dyer, who was the love of his life. They remained devoted to one another, until her death in 2010. He adored his "Irish Rose" through every challenge. Indeed, he often retold the story of the first time he saw her, at a boxing match. She was enchanting, a rare beauty across the way. He pointed her out to his pal, saying, "I am going to marry that girl." His friend knew Audrey Dyer, turned in scorn and said "don't you lay a hand on her!" True to his word, Bill got his girl, and less than a year later, they were married.
Upon their marriage the couple relocated to Cork, Ireland, where he attended Medical School and they began their family. Bill, Tara and Mary Bridget were born there. They returned to the United States in 1960, where Doctor Hart interned at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. Their fourth child, Dan, was born there. Upon completion of his training, they moved to Hampstead, N.H. in 1961, where he joined Raymond E. Moore MD, beginning a steady partnership of almost 50 years. Bill and Audrey settled there, where they raised their family. Maura was born in 1964.
Bill became the kind of doctor that people wish they had today. He listened patiently, gave his patients laughter-the best medicine-and took time to learn about their hopes and fears, families, and livelihoods. All five of his children remember going on house calls with him on the way to school, and weekends. Indeed, he was always inviting one or another of his children along for the ride whether it was a house call, hospital rounds, a trip to the grocery store, hardware store, or to pick up tomato seedlings from a patient. He made friends of his patients, and they of him. He turned away no one, and those in need never received a bill. Payment may turn up on the porch in the form of fresh vegetables, canned goods of every description, fresh eggs, cookies, pies and occasionally venison. His favorite was the pile of manure to fertilize the garden, and an offer to till the soil. These payments were accepted with discretion and respect. He was beloved by everyone whose life he touched.
Bill had an infectious sense of humor, with a sharp, dry wit; even when his jokes made a second and third appearance, his gift of storytelling and embellishment brought a smile to the lips. Bill's appetite for life was grand! When his wife, Audrey became Head Ski Instructor at The Highlands ski area in Northfield, he joined Ski Patrol and he and his family spent winters skiing.
He greeted every day with joy and the curiosity of a child. He always said 'yes' to adventure, even in his later years when mobility was difficult. He and his five children went to Ireland to scatter Audrey's ashes-at his insistence, and had a grand time, visiting the pubs and returning to his old haunts. He was greeted warmly at his Alma Mater. His more recent excursions took him to the West coast with his older daughters to see his grandson receive his law degree; he went to St. Maarten for his granddaughter's graduation from medical school, and visited breweries and pubs and baseball games with his sons. He went to Prince Edward Island every summer with Maura and her family, and the trip became an annual family reunion.
His best friend Brad Stevens brought him to lunch every week. His friend Dr. Stanley Leeson, was at his side for 60 years, and always assured that Bill got the best medical attention and care. He kayaked on lakes, rivers, and oceans-even when it meant Maura had to tow his kayak, and there was a dunk (or two) into the water as he maneuvered into it at age 90. His last excursion on a bike resulted in a beeline for a hedge, where he tipped over like Charlie Chaplin and roared with laughter.
He was a voracious reader, an expert cook, an organic gardener, a connoisseur of great restaurants and beer, and knew the importance of a Sunday afternoon listening to the Red Sox game, enjoying a tasty snack, and the good company of his eldest son, Bill.
He was wise, curious, patient, kind, and loving. Bill gave many intangible gifts to all who knew him, and always he was a decent man. He was humble always. His life was an example of the self-sacrifice that service to others requires. Though he had, as we all do, his share of hard knocks, he never once complained. He was inspired daily by his deep faith in God and the risen Christ. But he was the most tolerant man most have ever known. He was never judgmental nor proselytizing, and often said, "There are many ways up the mountain".
He and Audrey instilled a deep and abiding sense of social justice in his children, welcoming people of all creeds, colors, and philosophies in their home. Bill had a lifelong commitment to family, a deep sense of loyalty, an ability to make and keep friends, an understanding that though courage and kindness are hard to come by, if you practice them every day, they will be there when we need them most.
His wife, Audrey, predeceased him. He is survived by his children: son, William, Jr. of Newington, N.H. and his girlfriend, Monique McAvoy; daughter, Tara Marie Hart, and her partner Peter Teves; her children, Nicole D'Ambra and her husband, Anthony Vallone; Victoria D'Ambra, and Madison D'Ambra; daughter Mary Bridget Hart, of Clearwater, Fla. and Seattle Wash.; her children, Meghan Sinoff, Jessica Forbus, MD, her husband Corey Forbus, their children, Millicent and Gwendolyn, Benjamin Sinoff and his wife Emily Zia; his son Daniel Thomas Hart of South Berwick, Maine, his wife Debra, his children, Hannah and Deliah; his daughter Maura Anne Hart of Plainfield, N.H.; her husband, Frank Perotti, and their children, Audrey and Grace; and his brother Leo Hart of Windham, N.H. He was a surrogate father to the eight children of his brother Jack, deceased at a young age: Kate, Susan, Joan, John, Ellen, Pat, Tom and Mark will miss him deeply as well.
He will be missed every day, and his memory is a blessing to those whose lives he touched so deeply.
We are deeply saddened that the pandemic allows only a private celebratory mass for immediate family, however a celebration of life, in the Irish tradition, will be held in the future. Dr. Hart was infinitely generous to many charities, and donations may be made to New Hampshire Food Bank in his name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. To send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com
.