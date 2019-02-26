Home

Albert C. Campbell

Albert C. Campbell Obituary
Albert C. Campbell

Albert Campbell, 98, surrounded by his family in his Wallingford home, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Born on Beacon Hill on July 3, 1920, Al lived his entire life in Seattle, retiring in 1995 after a long career as an Urban Planner for the City of Seattle.

Al is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie, his two children Mary Dunn and Redge Campbell, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A Celebration of his life will be held

Saturday, March 30th at 2:00pm

at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

near Green Lake.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
