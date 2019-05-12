Alexander Raymond Stevens



November 22, 1922 - April 25, 2019



Alec Stevens was born in New York City to Alexander and Mary Lane, who met over the operating table in France during WWI. He was an only child. Alec graduated from Yale (1943) and Cornell University Medical College (1946). In New York he met Jane Hartwell. They married in Portland, OR on New Year's Eve in 1947. They had 3 daughters, Mary Lane (Tom Hard), Victoria (Alan Drengson), and Eugenia (Nat Wheelwright). Later came 5 grandchildren and now 2.5 great-grandchildren. Alec served in the Army in Heidelberg post-WWII. He returned to Seattle where he practiced internal medicine and was a clinical professor at the University of Washington. After retirement he and Jane went to Len, Nicaragua where Alec helped teach hematology in 1988. This intensified his fascination with Latin America where he visited often as an election observer. Alec had a passion for classical music, which he transmitted to his 3 daughters. Other things he loved: chocolate ice cream, Joyce Carol Oates, Mozart, Manhattans, tiefe Schnee, family solidarity, Alstead Center, golf, Fezziwig, adventures with Jane. Alec was saddened by the thought of anyone going hungry, so memorial gifts may be made to a local food bank or his beloved Seattle Opera.



A memorial gathering will be held at Horizon House, 900



University St., on June 29th at 3pm.