Andrew W. Yoder



Andrew W. Yoder, age 31, of North Bend, WA, a loving and committed father, husband and friend, died in a tragic accident on April 27, 2019.



Born in Portland, Oregon to Tom and Cindy Yoder, Andrew grew up in Silverton with his parents, older twin, and three younger brothers. Andrew moved to Washington state in 2007 where he met his best friend and the love of his life, Andrea Englund. They married in 2010. In that time, he learned his trade and became a dedicated member of Ironworkers Local 86. Andrew joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 2009 and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 2017.



At work, as in life, he strived each day to do his best and was known by those around him for his standard of excellence and the high bar to which he held himself. Andrew took deep pride in his attention to precision and detail and was driven to learn throughout his short life.



Andrew was a passionate outdoorsman who enjoyed every opportunity to fish, hike, and hunt. He was steadfast in his care for others, forged deep friendships, and was committed to his family and friends. He cherished quality time with loved ones and enjoyed long hours walking and playing with family, particularly his two boys and his many nieces and nephews.



Above all, Andrew was committed in his faith. He had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ and lived for Him fully. He is survived by his wife of 9 years and two young boys, ages 3 and 5. He will be remembered warmly by all who knew him.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 18th at Westminster Chapel in Bellevue. Doors will open at 12:30 pm and the ceremony will commence at 1:00 pm. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, a Benevolence Fund has been set up to receive tax-deductible donations to support Andrew's widow and their sons. Donations can be given by visiting http://www.calvarymtsi.com/index.php/give and noting "Yoder Family" in the comments section. Published in The Seattle Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019