Annabelle Morgan



April 20, 1920 ~ February 23, 2019



It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mom on February 23, 2019. Annabelle Morgan passed away peacefully at the Florence House Assisted Living Center. Annabelle was born to Harry T. and Olivia (Melonson) Miller in New Orleans, LA. She attended McDonough #35 High School and moved to Seattle in the early 1940's. Soon after her arrival, she married Bradford A. Morgan of Greenwood, MS. Annabelle worked as a riveter at the Boeing Company during World War II. The couple bought a home in Seattle's Central District where they raised their two daughters and joined St. Therese Catholic Church. Annabelle was a long-time volunteer tutor at St. Therese School. She loved entertaining, playing cards, drinking beer and hosting parties including the Virgo, St. Patrick's Day and hat parties. For many years, she hosted a fund-raising gumbo dinner which benefited St. Therese School. She was one of a kind!



Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her seven brothers and sisters including her twin, Anna Mae. Annabelle is survived by her daughters Sandy Morgan of Seattle and Trish Bradley of Portland, her nephew Jimmy Pierre (Sandy) of Seattle, her grandson Chris Ryan and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and two great-grandchildren.



We are forever grateful to the owner and staff of the Florence House for the care they gave our mom.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Friday March 8th at 11:00 am.



Please no flowers, but consider a donation to a .



