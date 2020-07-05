1/1
Bernice Vivian McDonnell
Bernice Vivian McDonnell

Beloved mother and grand-mother Bernice McDonnell passed peacefully on June 21,

2020. Bernice was born in Kimberley B.C. to Albert and Yvonne Morehead on May 15, 1930. Bernice met her husband Don McDonnell at age 8 in Coulee City, WA. They were married after high school and had 2 daughters.

Bernice worked as a salesclerk at the Bon Marche and ended her career as head secretary at Highland Junior High in Bellevue. Bernice had many interests including painting, writing, genealogy, and traveling. Don and Bernice traveled the country in their motor home and were very active in their church and the community Senior Centers.

We are forever grateful to our mom for the lessons in living she taught us, the love and care she gave us and the fun we had as a family. Water skiing and camping and laughing together are some of our best memories. She is survived by daughters Linda (Dale) Wolfe, Shannon (Ken) Wolfe, grandsons Craig (Lydia Thiessen) and Rick (Jennifer) Wolfe.

A funeral service will be held at

St. John Vianney on July 15, 2020

at 11:00am. Face masks and

social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to the Bothell or Kenmore Senior Centers or St. John Vianney Catholic church.

Sign Bernice's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 12, 2020.
