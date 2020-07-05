Bernice Vivian McDonnell
Beloved mother and grand-mother Bernice McDonnell passed peacefully on June 21,
2020. Bernice was born in Kimberley B.C. to Albert and Yvonne Morehead on May 15, 1930. Bernice met her husband Don McDonnell at age 8 in Coulee City, WA. They were married after high school and had 2 daughters.
Bernice worked as a salesclerk at the Bon Marche and ended her career as head secretary at Highland Junior High in Bellevue. Bernice had many interests including painting, writing, genealogy, and traveling. Don and Bernice traveled the country in their motor home and were very active in their church and the community Senior Centers.
We are forever grateful to our mom for the lessons in living she taught us, the love and care she gave us and the fun we had as a family. Water skiing and camping and laughing together are some of our best memories. She is survived by daughters Linda (Dale) Wolfe, Shannon (Ken) Wolfe, grandsons Craig (Lydia Thiessen) and Rick (Jennifer) Wolfe.
A funeral service will be held at
St. John Vianney on July 15, 2020
at 11:00am. Face masks and
social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to the Bothell or Kenmore Senior Centers or St. John Vianney Catholic church.
