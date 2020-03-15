|
|
Bill Roe
Bill Roe aka William Kirby was born 9/18/1950 in Seattle. He was the second of 6 children of Harold and Ellen Roe. Bill died sometime the evening of 2/28/2020 of a massive heart attack. Earlier that afternoon, he had completed the set up of a cross country course he designed for Bear Mountain, Victoria, met with the team of event organizers, and had dinner with his track friends. A perfect day.
Bill's childhood and youth displayed talent in creating and building. Trains & erector sets, Lincoln logs and brio trains were among the favorites. He also loved reading. He attended Maple Leaf Elementary, Jane Addams Junior High and Nathan Hale High. There began his life long love of track and field; especially cross country. The late Coach Brock Hogle discovered Bill's talent lay in organizing and tracking stats, rather than competing in meets. He was a founder of Club Northwest. His voice was famous on the PA systems; he deeply loved the All Comers summer Wednesday night meets. He created a famous Whidbey cross country retreat for WWU teams for 30 years.
Bill was kind, honest, trusting, and he shared his talents with generosity and humor. Coach Bill believed in thousands of athletes and they became better on and off the track. He remembered everyone he coached.
He had friends everywhere he went; his happiest place was New Zealand where he spent the past December and January. Darts, World famous Up n Up, any hotel in any country became home as he was surrounded by friends.
Bill loved Century 21 World's Fair, The NY Mets, Barbra Streissand, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and Star Wars. He faithfully did cross word and soduku puzzles. He love Alsorts candy and beer; not necessarily in that order. He was family Trivial Pursuits champ; his memory was phenomenal. He had a soft spot for his nieces and nephews. He made sure they had Lincoln logs and Brio trains and huge stuffed animals. He was the gravy expert and chief dish doer at every family event; always serving wherever he was.
USATF.org shares Bill's accomplishments in the larger track world. Bill was devoted 100% to his passion and shared it all his life. He is irreplaceable. His life was 100% on course.
Bill's Wake is scheduled Sunday,
June 7, 1:00-4:00 pm at Depot Market Square, Bellingham.
Remembrances to Club Northwest.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020