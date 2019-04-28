Carl R. Peters



December 27, 1937 - April 19, 2019



Carl passed away after a long and courageous fight with diabetes and kidney problems. He was born in Seattle to Carl and Edna (Hanson) Peters (Pikkarainen). He graduated from Ballard High School in 1956. He and his brother Frank won Washington State Junior Badminton Championships from 1955 thru 1957. Carl excelled and won the Oregon State Men's Singles Badminton Championship two years in a row in the 60's.



Carl was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. In 1965 he married Nancy Karels. He and Nancy lived in Ballard, later moving to Shoreline. Carl was a quiet, peaceful man who had a great memory and loved his family and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and went to his cabin on Benson Lake whenever he could.



He is survived by his children C. Michael (Jayne), Denise (Brian) Kulpaka, Christopher (Lisa) and Dan (Mari) and eight grandchildren; his brother Frank and his best friend Helen Long. He was preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas and his wife Nancy.



The family would like to thank Helen, Jayne, and the neighbors Sue and Nancy for the outstanding care given to Carl.



At Carl's request, there will be no Memorial Service. Donations may be made to .



