Carol Cowan Bain
Carol Cowan Bain passed away on January 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Carol was the daughter of Alma and James Cowan. Growing up with five brothers in Naches, Washington, she developed strength of character and a sense of humor. Warm, elegant, and a little feisty, she was a woman ahead of her time. She played trumpet in the band, worked as a soda jerk in her father's pharmacy, and studied architecture at the University of Washington when it was a man's profession. She became a stewardess for United Airlines in the glamorous early days of flight when the dishes were made of china and passengers were known by name.
Carol married William A. Bain in 1953, a beautiful union that lasted 58 years. Together they raised their children, Lesley and Paul, built the family home and tended a paradise of a garden. Carol designed houses for her friends as well, and when the children were older, went to work with the noted architect Roland Terry at his firm Terry & Egan.
Carol and Bill were deeply rooted in their community and gracious hosts to a wide circle of friends and family. Their marriage was an inspiration to many. The door was always open, and Carol was as elegant in her gardening gloves as in her formal attire. She will be loved always and missed by many friends and family, especially Lesley (Joe) and sons Allen, Paul and Ethan; and Paul (Stephanie) and their children Dan, Bill, Maddy and Abigail.
A memorial service will be held on Friday April 17, 2020 at Noon at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Mercer Island, with a
celebration following.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020