Dale A. Carlson, Ph.D.



January 10, 1925-February 16, 2019



Dale - husband / brother / Dad /Granddad/Uncle/colleague/client/friend utilized his God-given gift of teaching to instruct family, students and peers in the disciplines of life; "not by a show of cufflinks but by example". He knew how to bridge both familial and political gaps, steadfastly standing on his principles even in the face of controversy.



Dr. Dale Arvid Carlson was born in Aberdeen, WA to Swedish immigrant, Edwin Carlson and his wife, Anna. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean M. (Stanton), four children: D. Ronald (Lin), Gail (Dave) Manahan, Joan (Scott) Lee, and Gwen (Donovan) Schaeffer, as well as eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind three brothers: Rev. Alan N. (Lois); F. Paul, PhD (Judy), and Edwin J., MD (Jan).



His accomplishments span the miles between Washington state and Scandinavia. With a platform of engineering, he continually sought to "merge theology with his passion for ecology", first serving as a PhD/professor and, then rising to Dean, both at the University of Washington and later at Seattle University. As Dean Emeritus, for 22 years Dr. Carlson delightfully spearheaded a UW program entitled "Valle", funded through the Will of a committed benefactor. This still viable program allows a focused exchange of engineering students and colleagues between the UW and Scandinavian universities. External to university work, he served in a variety of professional organizations, in governing bodies (including revitalization of the Nordic Heritage Museum) and within the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He even shares title with his three brothers as outstanding graduate of Weatherwax High-school, Aberdeen, WA, 1972.



He served our country through the U.S. Army in WWII as aide to the Chaplin, on the ground at the Battle of the Bulge and as a member of the contingent that met the Russians at the Elba River in April, 1945.



Dale - husband/brother/Dad/Grandad/Uncle/colleague/client/friend... you will be deeply missed by the "Carlson Clan", as well as the multitude of other lives your effervescent and kind personality could only enrich.... We love you and thank God for the privilege of knowing and being known by you!



