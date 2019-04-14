David W. Alexander



David Alexander, age 77 passed away peacefully in Seattle WA on April 4, 2019 from COPD. He was born in Seattle on March 17, 1942 to Jason and Fran Alexander.



David is survived by his wife Nancy of 34 years, Brother John (Joyce) Alexander as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Ronnie and his parents.



David graduated from the Sealth High School and spent 4 years in the Marine Corp before he went to work as a driver for Metro Transit in 1978 and was named driver of the year in 2004



and retired after 32 years in 2010.



David's true passion was his wife Nancy, fishing, hunting and RV'ing. He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help out.



Per David's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to a . Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary