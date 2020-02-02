|
Diane Denise Colello
Diane was born on January 22, 1938 to Nathan and Hildur Hardy in Ketchikan, Alaska. She died on January 27, 2020 due to heart surgery complications. Diane passed surrounded by her family and the love of many friends and relatives. She is survived by her devoted husband Larry, of nearly 64 years; her daughters Kim, Edye and Angie; grandchildren Sarah, Daniel, Jeva, Perry, Nathan, Joe and great-grandchildren Dorian and Zinnia. She was preceded in death by her daughter Terri and son Steve.
Diane's primary love was family; she was the glue that held her family together. She made a wonderful home filled with art, good food, music, love and laughter and made every holiday and birthday a special celebration. She adored her grand and great-grandchildren, as they did her.
She was a gifted abstract artist who added design and beauty to everything she touched. She had a compassionate spirit; caring deeply for the earth and humanity. Since the early 1970's she has been dedicated to supporting her community in many ways, especially through education and local food banks. A unique and beautiful woman who taught us well; we will love and miss her forever. Diane truly made a difference.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Poulsbo food bank.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020