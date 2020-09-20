1/
Donald Robert Skoog
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Robert Skoog

Donald Skoog of Seattle, died on September 16, 2020. Mr. Skoog was born on May 22, 1927, the second son of Joseph and Celesta Skoog. He was raised in Seattle and graduated from Broadway High School. He served in the Army and Marines. He was active in the American Legion and served as Blood Bank chairman of Post 160 for many years and personally gave more than 100 pints of blood. His name is on the Tree of Life plaques at the blood center. There is no celebration of life planned. Donald will be well remembered by family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved