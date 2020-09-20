Donald Robert Skoog



Donald Skoog of Seattle, died on September 16, 2020. Mr. Skoog was born on May 22, 1927, the second son of Joseph and Celesta Skoog. He was raised in Seattle and graduated from Broadway High School. He served in the Army and Marines. He was active in the American Legion and served as Blood Bank chairman of Post 160 for many years and personally gave more than 100 pints of blood. His name is on the Tree of Life plaques at the blood center. There is no celebration of life planned. Donald will be well remembered by family and friends.



