Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin Roy Grubb



Edwin was born November 17, 1929 in Kimball, Nebraska. He passed away on June 13, 2020 in Everett, Washington. He was preceded in death by his wife Jayne (2006) and his daughter Susie (2018).



Edwin was a hard-working Family Man that retired from Boeing.



Acacia will be handling details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store