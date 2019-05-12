Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Eigeman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Golden Eigeman

Elaine was born a twin with her brother, Larry, in Great Falls, Montana, April 23 in 1943 to Dorothy Eleanor (Dardis) and Robert Lawrence Eigeman. Elaine peacefully passed April 24,



2019 at home in Seattle due to complications of lobular breast cancer.



Elaine entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) on September 8, 1961 for training as a sister. When she finished her novitiate, Elaine taught in Ottumwa and Bettendorf, Iowa and in Lewistown, Montana. In her own words: "I grew strong and self-assured these years." Elaine further developed her natural talents in the English language arts by attending University of Indiana graduate school where her writing skills flourished.



Elaine moved to Seattle in 1980, where she met Daniel Schalke her husband of 35 years. Elaine was known to say: "I moved to Seattle to find Daniel, my best hiking partner ever." Together, they hiked, biked, cooked elaborate Indian dinners and made the best Summer Transparent apple pies. Elaine and Daniel teamed over 30 years as real estate brokers specializing in floating homes with Elaine selling the "Sleepless In Seattle" houseboat.



Elaine's challenge began at the end of 1998 with the discovery of Elaine's breast cancer. Surgery, two years of chemotherapy and radiation treatment plus Daniel's specialized- K-Therapy (Kiss) lead to its long celebrated remission. Nevertheless, there was no slowing Elaine down from doing what she absolutely loved best in life: Stimulated by Karl Jung: "The sole purpose of life is to kindle light in others." Elaine became the long-time organizer and leader extraordinaire of TSNW's Midweek Hiking group. She loved hiking and conveyed that passion, with detailed memory of all of her favorite trails. Elaine was TSNW's volunteer of the year in 2016, and was awarded Team Survivor's Julie Gralow Award in 2017.



At the end of 2015 her metastasis was discovered during a somewhat routine surgical procedure. At that point, the race began to control this emergency. Everyday for 3 years and right up to the opening of Hospice Care by Dr. Ellis in mid March, Elaine and Daniel managed all that they could to put out this growing wildfire.



Elaine often said her most meaningful and rewarding work in her life was being the Board Chair of the national Lymphedema Advocacy Group working with 100s of spirited, loving, caring yet motivated women, men and children who truly needed her boundless guidance.



Senator Patty Murray :



" Elaine, you are amazing.



Thank you so much for your



dedication advocating for patients



with Lymphedema. I so admire



your passion and persistence."



Special gratitude is given to the Founder and Executive Director of the Lymphedema Advocacy Group, Heather Fergusson to whom Elaine was closely bonded at the heart. Advocates recognize how hard Elaine had been working for their benefit despite her own cancer and lymphedema issues. Tributes of admiration, gratitude and love to Elaine and Daniel over the last 8 years have enabled them to continue their work to pass the Lymphedema Treatment Act (LTA) in Washington D.C now at the doorstep of passage.



Special thanks to Hospice Care nurses Eiliene, Denise and Christy from Kline Galland who provided remarkable support to us in our home



Memorial for Elaine will be held at the Mountaineers Club on



Sunday, July 14 from 1pm to 4pm.



7700 Sandpoint Wy NE. Seattle.



Additional family memorials are planned in Spokane, Great Falls, and Chicago. Details TBD. Contact Daniel regarding those events. Call 206-525-0181 or email: [email protected] Sign her Guest Book: www.Legacy.com



Elaine has requested that memorial contributions be made to the LTA campaign at



Elaine has requested that memorial contributions be made to the LTA campaign at

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/march-madness-for-the-lta/elaineeigeman Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019