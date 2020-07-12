Ellen Gifford Gilbert



Ellen left us June 21, 2020 after a long battle with melonoma and dementia, a fighter to the end. She was 64.



Ellen was born in Akron, Ohio on August 17, 1955 to Charlie and Joanne Gifford. She moved with her family to Bellevue, WA at age 5. Maybe you were a classmate of Ellen's at Interlake High School, class of 1973. You may have worked with Ellen at the phone company (PNB/US West/Qwest/Centurylink) where she made many lifelong friends in her 30 years before retiring in 2006.



Ellen was blessed with a sharp wit and great sense of humor. She loved travel, skiing, white water rafting and Motown music. She was the life of the party as her friends will attest.



Ellen is survived by her husband Bruce, son Nick and his wife Daniela, sister Kim Gifford, her mother Joanne Gifford and extended family. No services are



planned at this time. She will always be our Lucy Ricardo!



