1/1
Ellen Gifford Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Gifford Gilbert

Ellen left us June 21, 2020 after a long battle with melonoma and dementia, a fighter to the end. She was 64.

Ellen was born in Akron, Ohio on August 17, 1955 to Charlie and Joanne Gifford. She moved with her family to Bellevue, WA at age 5. Maybe you were a classmate of Ellen's at Interlake High School, class of 1973. You may have worked with Ellen at the phone company (PNB/US West/Qwest/Centurylink) where she made many lifelong friends in her 30 years before retiring in 2006.

Ellen was blessed with a sharp wit and great sense of humor. She loved travel, skiing, white water rafting and Motown music. She was the life of the party as her friends will attest.

Ellen is survived by her husband Bruce, son Nick and his wife Daniela, sister Kim Gifford, her mother Joanne Gifford and extended family. No services are

planned at this time. She will always be our Lucy Ricardo!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved