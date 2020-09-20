Eric Sabbaton Merrifield, M.D.



Eric was born on April 7, 1930 to Anne Campbell Wortendyke and Clifford Schuyler Merrifield in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He grew up in Maplewood and graduated from The Hill School, where he first met his lifelong friends, Joe Bolster and Jay Sherrerd. While there he enjoyed the game of soccer and continued to play in college and later to coach his young son's team in Seattle. He matriculated to Princeton University and graduated in the class of '52 as a premed student and then went on to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. After obtaining his M.D. in 1956, he remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital for his internship and two years of Assistant Residency in Osler Medical Clinic. His military career was spent in the Army Medical Corps in Seoul, South Korea and then at Madigan Army Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. While in Korea, he served in the 36th MASH unit and as the personal physician of then President Syngman Rhee who awarded him the Order of Military Merit Choongmoo with the Silver Star that was later approved and presented to him by and the US congress. This was for outstanding performance for improving medical treatment in the 548th General Dispensary.



After release from the army, he returned to Johns Hopkins for a 2-year fellowship in Respiratory diseases. In July of 1963 after marrying Katherine Anne Roberts of Baltimore they elected to make Seattle, WA their home. Following two years at Firland Sanatorium he joined the Sand Point Internists with whom he practiced Internal Medicine with a specialty in Pulmonary medicine for 25 years. In 1990 he become Vice-President for Medical Affairs at Northwest Hospital and remained there until December 1997.



Over the years Eric has enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and most of all our home in Sequim, WA where we have spent many a happy day hunting, fishing, crabbing and golfing with numerous friends. He participated in a tutoring program at the John Stanford Elementary school and served on the Board of the Seattle Chamber Music Society for over 20 years. Eric died at home surrounded by his family on September 10, 2020. Besides Kitty, he is survived by his children, Anne Campbell Merrifield of San Rafael, CA and Eric S. Merrifield, Jr. of Seattle and his son George S.M. Merrifield, and his brother Peter.



A celebration of his life will take place later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Seattle Chamber Music Society.



