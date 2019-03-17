Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Staehely Davis

Evelyn Staehely Davis



June 8, 1921 ~ December 23, 2018



Evelyn Staehely Davis died in her sleep of natural causes in her Kirkland home on December 23, 2018.



Evelyn was born and raised on her family's dairy farm, outside of Oregon City, Oregon. She was the middle of William and Clara Staehely's three children. While her two brothers elected to remain and continue the family dairy farm, Evelyn chose to attend Linfield College. She graduated in 1942, having been a member of the Lambda Lambda Sigma sorority, active in student government, and the Linfield May Day Queen. In the spring of her freshman year she met the love of her life, Ralph Davis. Ralph left Linfield in 1940 to become a pilot in the US Army Air Corps. In the ensuing years they corresponded regularly as Ralph was deployed to the Asian war theater, where he spent several years flying combat missions throughout Asia. When Ralph was given a short home leave in early 1944, Evelyn and Ralph were married on February 11, 1944, in the living room of her family home.



After the end of World War II, Evelyn and Ralph moved to the state of Washington, where they resided for the rest of their lives. In 1949 they had their first child, and for the next 30 years Evelyn devoted herself to her family, raising three sons while providing essential support for her husband's career, which culminated in a long period as President and Chairman of the Board of Puget Sound Power & Light.



Once her two oldest boys left home, Evelyn pursued her interest in art by becoming a docent at the Seattle Art Museum, leading tours of the museum's art for a number of years. She kept close ties with Linfield throughout her life, serving on its Board of Trustees for many years.



Evelyn had an active social life. She enjoyed entertaining, gardening, golf, bridge, reading, and needlepoint. In their retirement years Evelyn and Ralph traveled the world together and continued to enjoy the lifestyle of living on the shores of Lake Washington. Ralph passed away in 2009, two days after their 65th wedding anniversary.



Evelyn is survived by her son Bob, who resides in Singapore; her son Bill and his wife Meredith, who reside in Portland; her son John and his partner Janet English, who reside in Bremerton; and her three grandchildren, Calvin, Blair, and Stephanie. At her request, there will be no service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Linfield College Scholarship Fund Class of 1942. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019