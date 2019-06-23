Jackie Irvin Nelson



Jackie Nelson, 61, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July, 26, 1957 in Okmulgee, OK. Jackie was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who was best defined by his devotion to his family and love for life.



Jackie attended Roosevelt High School where he met and later married the love of his life, Eleanor Phillips Nelson. He graduated from the University of Washington where he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Jackie enjoyed traveling, hosting family gatherings, fishing, music and attending Seattle events and festivals. Jackie was an avid sports fan and longtime Husky football/basketball season ticket holder. During his youth, he played baseball, basketball and high school varsity football. As an adult, he coached youth soccer and played recreational soccer for the past 26 years. He enjoyed a long career in the grocery industry with QFC.



Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, John and Georgia Nelson, and brother Gary. Left to his remembrance are his wife, Eleanor and children Darren and Monica Nelson; sisters Diane Martin and Pamela Nelson; brothers Darnell, Marcus, John Charles and Mark Nelson; a host of nieces, nephews and countless friends. His (best pal) and dog Enzo will miss their daily walks, cuddling for a nap and all the pampering bestowed on him by Jackie.



Jackie had a strong abiding faith and was a long-time member of Epiphany Parish. Jackie was a kind and gentle man with a strong sense of integrity and upmost loyalty to his family and friends. His steadfast positive spirit and keen sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



His celebration of life will be held



on Saturday, June 29th at 11am at



Epiphany Parish, 1805 38th Ave,



Seattle, WA 98122.



Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019