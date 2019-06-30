|
James Richard Coile
Age 71, of Federal Way. Born January 22, 1948 Kirkland, WA. One of the most talented Jazz musicians of his generation was tragically taken from us June 20, 2019.
Attended Bethel HS and Olympic College. He performed in Europe and throughout the US playing the Jazz circuit. Proud member of the American Federation of Musicians. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and the great outdoors. Preceded in death by brother Paul and father Arthur; survived by his mother Colleen Regan, children Nicole and Cameron Coile, siblings, Michael, Wendy and Daniel Coile.
Memorial service Sat., 7/6 at 1 pm
at First Lutheran Church of West
Seattle. 4105 California Ave SW, Seattle. Reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019