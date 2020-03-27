|
|
Jerry M. Brockey
Age 86, Jerry passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by family after a battle with Parkinsons. Born November 29, 1933 on a small farm near the Canadian border in Bottineau, N.D., Jerry was the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from Seattle University with a Masters of Education Degree in 1961.
Jerry began his lifetime career in the education field as a Teacher and a Coach in the Seattle Public Schools. He was a community leader since he served on the planning group for the Seattle Community College District in the 1960s. He held a variety of positions until being named President of South Seattle Community College in 1977. In July, 1995 he left South Seattle after 23 years to take the position of Executive Vice Chancellor for the Seattle Community College District. Jerry was known as the "Builder of Dreams" with his dedication to the students, the community and fostering of business and educational partnerships. Recognized as a mentor and a leader, he was quick to share any and all success with the team of professionals that he surrounded himself with.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Candace; 4 daughters Vickie Daneker, Catherine Brockey, Lisa (Jamal) AlGharib, Tracey (Mark) Hilliard, stepson Matthew (Jennifer) Weise and sister, Jean Brown. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Coyle Brockey, younger sister Joan Sullivan and grandson Brian Michael Thornton. He was a dedicated father and husband who provided for his family and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was a loving grandfather to 9 and great grandfather to 4.
A memorial service is planned later in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jerry M. Brockey Endowed Scholarship at South Seattle Community College is requested.
Sign Jerry's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020