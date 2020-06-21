June Marie Lemley Roloff



June Marie Lemley Roloff, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly on June 11th, 2020. She was 87. A resident of Cheney, Washington, June was born in Ridgefield, Washington on November 11th, 1932 to Les and Ruth Lemley. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Norman, a daughter Kelly Morgan and her husband John, a daughter Jan Couture and her husband Jacques, cherished grandchildren Michael and Olivia, treasured friend Cheri Wickstrom, her schnauzer Katie, and many other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity close to your heart. A private family service will be held.



