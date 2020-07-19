June Marlene Kraske
June Marlene Kraske, 84 of Edmonds, Washington, was called to heaven on Saturday, June 27, 2020, after battling a reoccurring meningioma.
June was born on May 25, 1936, to Anna and George Zagar in Lewiston Montana. After graduating from Laurel High School in 1954, she landed her first job at a large insurance firm, paving the way for a successful medical administration and office management career.
June was a dedicated mother to daughters Cindy and Karen, whom she shared with former spouse Richard Kraske. Spending time with family never escaped June. Countless photos show her kneeling and sitting on the floor or in the sand when the grandbabies were little, demonstrating every effort to better understand their view of the world. Evidence of her empathy and love. She was generous, sensitive, cheerful, and approachable, coincidentally all distinct characteristics of her favorite color, pink.
June was a gift to all that knew her. Her interest in others and their well-being never waned. She was an avid reader and loved to entertain. Two of her favorite books she often talked about were To Kill a Mockingbird and the Colorado Cache Cookbook by the Junior League of Denver. After retiring in 2001, June spent her time gardening, volunteering, traveling, and enjoying time with her family. She was a woman before her time. Long before gift baskets became a business, June carefully gathered and placed collections of purpose in a basket to give as birthday gifts, holiday gifts, hostess gifts, and baby gifts. Always more meaningful and appreciated than a typical off the shelf gift. One of the many ways she demonstrated her unique thoughtfulness for others.
With simplicity and style, June honored and celebrated life's significant moments. It was important to her that Holidays, Birthdays, Graduations, Promotions, and Retirements were recognized, and the meaning behind each event captured. An illustration of her respect for others' and interest in sharing their accomplishments and joy. June taught her daughters the art of entertaining and the grace of making every guest feel welcomed.
June was predeceased by her parents, her sister Evelyn Zagar and brother Eugene Zagar. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Pladson of Kirkland and Karen Kimerer (Scott) of Edmonds, her sisters, Annabelle Lane, of Billings, Isabel Nelson of Billings, Phyllis Simpson of Volcano, Calif. and her four grandsons Erik Kimerer of Burbank, Jacob Kimerer of Federal Way, Ryan Pladson of Kirkland WA and Aaron Pladson of Pullman WA.
Sign June's onlline
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com