Lila Darlene Sutton



Lila Darlene Scholz Sutton, known by her loved ones as Darlene, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 in Seattle Washington from Dementia. Darlene was 86 years old. Darlene and her husband Merle were married for 66 years and lived a lifetime of adventure, travel, and everlasting love. In addition to her beloved husband Merle, she leaves behind a daughter Carla (Craig) Pittman and a son Dean (Kelly) Sutton, two grandsons Bryant Sutton and John Paul Pittman, countless friends and her cherished cats.



Darlene was born in Wenatchee Washington on February 15, 1934. She attended Whitman grade school she was known as one of the Whitman schoolers. Darlene graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952 where she played the clarinet and was a proud member of and lettered in Band. Darlene was a strong and independent woman of the 1950s and after graduation she went to work for the telephone company.



Darlene enjoyed spending time with her cousins in Pine Creek, Okanogan. It's her Scholz cousins that taught her how to swear. She met Merle Sutton in Pine Creek and they were married on December 28, 1953. She was a Navy wife until they decided settle in Seattle Washington in 1956. She worked at the iconic Frederick and Nelson Department store for 20 years and then University of Washington at Harborview and UW Medical Center. An avid reader, Darlene always loved to read books and while working at the UW she earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature in 1993. She was a proud Husky.



Darlene and Merle loved living in the city and all that it offered. They enjoyed people and joined Christ Episcopal Church which was the center of their life. When not at one of her many volunteer gigs at Christchurch, she could be found at the Seattle Opera, the Seattle Symphony, enjoying an ice-cold Gin and Tonic, sewing a gorgeous gown, hosting a delicious meal at her house or spending time with family. Even at home, she enjoyed the sounds of the fire trucks and often would go find out where the action was happening.



Darlene will be missed every day.



A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, once the virus permits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store