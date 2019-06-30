Home

Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
(425) 672-1800
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois F. Anderson

Lois F. Anderson was born in Champaign, IL on July 7th, 1923 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23rd, 2019.

Preceding her in death was her husband Gene Anderson, her two brothers Glen Miller and Ray "Bud" Miller, her parents Ray and Bernice Miller, and her son Eugene "Bud" Anderson.

Lois was a multi-talented, larger than life flamboyant person. She loved to sing and dance, spending nearly 60 years singing with the Sweet Adelines and finding any opportunity during the week to dance, whether it was ballroom, folk or line dancing. She had a long career as a full-charge bookkeeper and when she retired she became a faithful volunteer at Steven's Hospital in Edmonds, WA for 27 years. She was a person who was loved by all and she will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Judy Murray and Daisy Kallop and her son Ray Anderson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren: grandsons David, Jason, Kris, Aaron and granddaughters Willow, Paula, Leah and Cecilia, great-grandsons Preston and Parker, great-granddaughters Amelia and Jasmine. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends who loved her dearly.

Her memorial service will be held at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA on Saturday July 6, at 12 noon.

Please sign Lois' online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
