Marianne Gutteridge



Marianne Gutteridge, 91, passed away on March 30th, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, WA. The daughter of John Harold Brown and Anna Elvera (Vera) Backstrom Brown, Marianne was born on the 5th of December, 1927, in Spokane, WA. Marianne was very active as a teacher of the deaf, the Jet Set senior activities group, the Shoreline Arts Council, a writer's group, and volunteering at senior centers. She was also an accomplished pianist and author of two books, "Still Water Runs Deep" and "Crossed Fingers". She loved reading, gardening and weaving. Marianne worked with her husband, Gordon, as principal singer, choreographer, and in other roles leading the Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society to earn local and regional recognition between the 1960s and 1990s, with the company invited to the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival held in Buxton, England, in 1996. Marianne is survived by three children including Pamela Luft (Drew Tiene), and Douglas (Deidre) Luft. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia "Ginger" Brewer, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The Celebration of Life Ceremony is scheduled for June 8th. For further information please contact Deidre at [email protected] or 425-823-5882. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan Society. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019