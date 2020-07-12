1/1
Mark Blake Mayo
Mark Blake Mayo

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of father, son, brother and uncle, Mark Mayo. Born December 27, 1963 to Ike and Esther Mayo, his childhood was filled with love and happiness. Attending Interlake High School, Mark excelled in sports focusing his attention on baseball where his picture still stands at Interlake's Hall of Fame. After high school Mark played ball for UW, EWU, Edmonds CC and later semi-pro baseball.

An extraordinary golfer, Mark worked as an Asst. Pro at Seattle Golf and Country Club while pursuing his PGA card. His career in sales took him to Nordstrom, John L. Scott and most recently at Landmark Motors. To a person, Mark was beloved by his clients and colleagues for his charm, charisma and Nordstrom style of service.

There was nothing more important to Mark than his children. He doted on them as their coach and number one cheerleader. His children, Amanda the future doctor, Emma the Equestrian rider and Max the rising basketball star, will always know their Dad is rooting for them. Beyond family, Mark was loved by an abundance of nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mark is survived by his children, Amanda, Emma, Max, mother Esther Mayo, sister Pamela (Steve) Schwartz. Mark was predeceased by his father Ike Mayo.

A private service was held.

Donations may be made to Jewish Family Service, Sephardic Brotherhood or your favorite charity.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
