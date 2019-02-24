Mark Richard Heglund



Mark Richard Heglund, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away in his home on February 11, 2019.



Born on May 15, 1953 in Olympia, Washington to Albert and Helene Heglund, Mark was the oldest of two children. Mark grew up in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle, attending Briarcliff Elementary, Blaine Middle School and graduating from Queen Anne High School. Mark was a gifted musician, playing the drums, and trumpet with the school band. Many weekends were spent on Boy Scout adventures and Mark would earn the esteemed Eagle Scout rank. One of Mark's passions was playing basketball and attending all Seattle Supersonic games with his father.



Mark was a third generation Cougar and attended Washington State University. He graduated from the School of Business in 1976. He went on to forge a career in real estate. Mark restored houses before flipping was a popular endeavor. He then transitioned into commercial real estate.



Family was most important to Mark. He was a thoughtful and dedicated son, and true and generous friend to many. He loved the adventure of road trips throughout the west. He never missed a Golden State Warriors basketball game. Mark enjoyed the history of art and antiques. He attended University Presbyterian Church, and was a regular diner at Chinook's restaurant.



A dear brother, Mark is survived by Susan Helene (Brian), nephews Brendan and Hunter Reed, and numerous beloved cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his beloved mother Helene Prehm Heglund (2016) and father Albert Heglund, Jr. (2017). Mark was grateful for the loving care of several caregivers.



Remembrances may be left at Evergreen Washelli. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary