Matthew N. Clapp Jr.
1933 - 2020
Matthew N. Clapp, Jr., known as Matt, was born in Tacoma on December 2, 1933, and died peacefully in his Tacoma area home on May 27, 2020.

Matt was the last surviving of Norton Clapp and Mary Davis Clapp's four sons. He had two later born and surviving half-brothers, Bill Clapp and Steve Clapp, as well as his now deceased stepbrother Booth Gardner. Matt lived in both Tacoma and Medina growing up. He attended Lakeside School and The University of Puget Sound where he majored in communications and met his wife-to-be, Marion. They married in 1957.

Matt served stateside in the U.S. Army then moved back Tacoma. Matt and Marion had three children, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Matthew and raised them in Lakewood.

Matt's interest in radios lead him to build a radio station business. Over many years he owned stations throughout Western Washington and Alaska. He built his company with the involvement of his daughters, Liz and Margaret. In 1998 Matt sold his then 13 stations to Morris Communications.

Matt was long involved in charitable activities and was both a public and private donor. He served on the Medina Foundation Board for 50 years and was a major donor to the Seattle Rep and the University of Puget Sound. He also funded lighting the Jewett Triangle Christmas tree near Macy's for over 25 years.

Matt rekindled his artistic ability late in his life creating a series of colorful collages. He had three public showings, enjoyed many sales, and gifted pieces to the Horizon House library and UPS.

Matt lived at Seattle's Horizon House for 15 years then in 2018 he moved to a Condo in Tacoma with his wonderful care giver Tomasi, his last years were very peaceful.

Matt is survived by his three children: Elizabeth Clapp Williams (Joe Williams), of Yelm, and their children Kate Williams (soon to marry Trevor Nunn), Nathan Williams and Tyler Williams: daughter Margaret Clapp, also of Yelm; and, son Matthew III of Tacoma; and, half-brothers Bill Clapp and Steve Clapp.

Matt would have wanted, and his life reflected, contributions of money, time, or food can be made to honor him to any of the many needy human service groups.

A memorial service will be held later in the year due to Covid19.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Jeff Sain
June 10, 2020
Margi Pratt
Friend
June 8, 2020
He truly did touch many of our lives, and left this world a better place than when he entered it. His contributions made to Horizon House and many other Charities cannot be measured by a dollar amount, for it went so much further in Life Enrichment for the lives of Everyone. What a wonderful life. What a beautiful soul. He truly will be missed by many.
Sandy Shere on behalf of Horizon House
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
Thank you for your service
Don SR
Brother
