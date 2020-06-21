Nila Owen Gosney
December 3, 1924 ~ June 7, 2020
At age 95
Nila was born in Pawnee Oklahoma, the 10th of 11 children to George W. (b. 1867) and Mollie Maltsberger (b. Mary Adeline Shaw 1884). Her 5 sisters and 6 brothers remained very close though out their lives.
Nila married Samuel D. Owen in 1947. They lived in Witchita, Kansas in the 1950s where they had two sons, Greg and Scott. Sam was employed at The Boeing Company which transferred Sam and family to Renton, Washington in 1958. In 1968 they moved to the newly developed Fairwood neighborhood, becoming charter members of the Fairwood Golf and Country Club. Nila took up golf and enjoyed the sport for years to come. She also enjoyed playing card games and had close friendships with a long list of Bridge partners over five decades. Nila and Sam were happily married until an automobile accident took Sam in 1980.
Nila met Scott Gosney, (then owner of Gosney Auto Parts in Auburn) while managing an auto licensing agency in Kent, WA. They married in 1988 and had 7 special years together traveling and wintering in Tucson, AZ. Scott became a wonderful grandfather to Nila's four biological grandchildren, born after Sam's passing. Scott passed away from cancer in 1995.
Nila was a longtime participant in a water exercise program at Valley Medical Center where she developed long term friendships with special people, some lasting decades until her passing. She was a member of Red Hat society for a number of years and had many friends from that group as well. Nila lived in her Fairwood home for 50 years until moving to Chateau Valley Center 5 years ago where once again she made good friends with several residents and staff.
Nila is survived by younger brother Jarrett Maltsberger and her sons, Greg Owen (Kit), and Scott Owen (Kim), grandchildren Greg (Kayanna), Shaun, Kevin, and Teresa and great grandsons George and Jackson. She passed away peacefully in the home of Scott and Kim Owen receiving care from her immediate family and a range of Evergreen Hospice gifted, caring staff.
Nila's wishes were to be celebrated by her family at an intimate home gathering. Remembrances in Nila's name may be made to her hospice provider EvergreenHealth Foundation, Kirkland, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.